Sunday 14 November 2021 - 06:54

Couple Detained in Turkey on Charges of Spying for Tel Aviv

The security police were called in on Friday after staff at the tower's restaurant section saw the Israelis, identified by the initials N.O. and M.O., and Turkish citizen I.A. photographing of the residence.

Police arrested the suspects and took them in for questioning, Turkey’s official Anadolu Agency reported, adding that they were grilled by Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor’s office before being moved to a detention center pending trial.

Turkish authorities say the suspects, who were said to be taking pictures of adjacent security checkpoints and cameras as well, are facing charges of political and military espionage for Israel.

The case seems to be escalating into diplomatic tension between Ankara and Tel Aviv.

Tel Aviv has already rejected the claims, stressing that the couple “do not work for any Israeli agency.” It also requested an urgent consular visit of the couple.
