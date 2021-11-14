Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks

Islam Times - The Daesh (ISIl or ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility for an attack targeting police forces in Pakistan.

Daesh militants detonated an explosive device on Saturday inside barracks of the Pakistani police in the district of Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the group said on Telegram.On Saturday, two policemen were killed by an improvised explosive device near the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where they were posted at a reservoir.“The two policemen were killed in an IED blast that took place at 10 a.m. (0500 GMT),” Abdul Samad Khan, senior police officer of Bajaur district told Reuters.