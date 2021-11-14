Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
"The supplies of the S-400 air defense system to India have started and are proceeding on schedule," Shugaev told Sputnik.
The S-400 has already entered service in China and Turkey. Russia and India signed a contract on the delivery of S-400s in October 2018.
In August, the head of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, Alexander Mikheev, told Sputnik that negotiations on the supply of S-400 air defense systems were underway with seven countries in the Middle East, the Asia-Pacific region and Africa.