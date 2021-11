Islam Times - Polish police announced the body of a young Syrian man was found near the village of Wólka Terechowska.

The police stated the exact cause of death could not be determined and that an autopsy would be performed, CGTN reported.At least nine people have died in the migration encouraged by Belarus’ longtime President Alexander Lukashenko.Poland accused Belarusian soldiers of encouraging migrants to cross and cutting the razor-wire border fence meant to stop them.