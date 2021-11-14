Archaeological Experts Began Restoration of Historic Afqa Spring in Syria’s Palmyra

Islam Times - A team of Syrian and Russian archaeological experts began restoration and rehabilitation of historic Afqa spring in Palmyra that was destroyed in attacks by Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group, according to Syrian Arab News Agency.

The archaeological project aims to re-consolidate and clean the spring after it was destroyed following the battles in the city with Daesh.The construction work also includes removing the rubble that accumulated over the previous years.The restoration workers were seen breaking stones and moving them from the site, during the first phase of the restoration work, which is scheduled to be completed in three months, according to a building contractor at the site, Mahmoud Asaad Al-Asaad.The project bears economic and therapeutic benefits as well as archaeological and historical ones.In the place, many springs are emerging from the rocks and pouring into the course of the mainspring, which the ancient Palmyrenes used to distribute water over an area of 400 meters inside the city.The Syrian army recaptured Palmyra, known locally as Tadmour, from the ISIL in March 2017.Militants destroyed large parts of the city including temples, statues, and tower tombs. The Russian side plans to participate in the restoration and rehabilitation of several historical sites in the ancient city of Palmyra.