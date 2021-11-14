0
Sunday 14 November 2021 - 22:29

Government of Venezuela Announces Dismantling of Terrorist Plan

Story Code : 963631
Government of Venezuela Announces Dismantling of Terrorist Plan
The announcement was made on Saturday by the Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace of Venezuela, Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, who commented on the dismantling of a new terrorist plan that threatened the facilities of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Mariche, in Caracas, in the face of the regional and municipal elections to be held on November 21, VTV reported.

“We have dismantled a new terrorist plan that sought to undermine the sovereignty and peace of our people, I will shortly be giving important statements for the entire country,” wrote Ceballos Ichaso on his Twitter account.

As required, the security forces detained in the vicinity of the CNE the alleged coordinator of the operation, Dimas Alberto González González, alias ‘Gravedigger’, as well as three other individuals, identified as José Miguel Acuña Justo, Francisco Daniel Moya Hernández and Keiner Osnaldo Gutiérrez.

At the same time, 95 pamphlets, ten improvised explosive devices, gasoline drums and a recording in which William Ricardo Sánchez Ramos, alleged administrator and financier of the operation, would explain the plan were seized.

According informs teleSUR, it is the same terrorist organization that sought to sabotage the 2020 parliamentary elections and the installation of the National Assembly on January 5, 2021.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
14 November 2021
Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart
Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart
13 November 2021
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
13 November 2021
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
13 November 2021
Main Driver of Inflation Is A Murderous Maniac in Riyadh
Main Driver of Inflation Is A Murderous Maniac in Riyadh
13 November 2021
Al-Qaeda Militants Fighting alongside Saudi-Led Coalition Troops against Yemeni Forces: Ringleader
Al-Qaeda Militants Fighting alongside Saudi-Led Coalition Troops against Yemeni Forces: Ringleader
13 November 2021
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
12 November 2021
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
12 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
12 November 2021
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
Hezbollah Deputy SG Urges Saudi Arabia to Stop Interfering in Lebanon’s Internal Affairs
11 November 2021
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
Algeria Says President Tebboune Not to Partake in Paris Conference on Libya
11 November 2021
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
Iraq Determined to Expel Foreign Troops: Fatah Leader Hadi al-Ameri
11 November 2021