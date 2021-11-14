Government of Venezuela Announces Dismantling of Terrorist Plan

Islam Times - Venezuela announced on Saturday the dismantling of a new terrorist plan aimed at altering national stability, in the preamble to the regional and municipal elections on November 21.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace of Venezuela, Remigio Ceballos Ichaso, who commented on the dismantling of a new terrorist plan that threatened the facilities of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Mariche, in Caracas, in the face of the regional and municipal elections to be held on November 21, VTV reported.“We have dismantled a new terrorist plan that sought to undermine the sovereignty and peace of our people, I will shortly be giving important statements for the entire country,” wrote Ceballos Ichaso on his Twitter account.As required, the security forces detained in the vicinity of the CNE the alleged coordinator of the operation, Dimas Alberto González González, alias ‘Gravedigger’, as well as three other individuals, identified as José Miguel Acuña Justo, Francisco Daniel Moya Hernández and Keiner Osnaldo Gutiérrez.At the same time, 95 pamphlets, ten improvised explosive devices, gasoline drums and a recording in which William Ricardo Sánchez Ramos, alleged administrator and financier of the operation, would explain the plan were seized.According informs teleSUR, it is the same terrorist organization that sought to sabotage the 2020 parliamentary elections and the installation of the National Assembly on January 5, 2021.