UN Nuclear Chief to Visit Iran

Islam Times - Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will visit Iran in the near future, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

The IAEA director general will hold meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami in the upcoming visit, the spokesman added.

Grossi has close consultations with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and with the officials at Iran’s Embassy in Vienna, Khatibzadeh said.

Hailing the “very good course” of technical interaction between Iran and the IAEA, the spokesman said the relations should be allowed to continue normally.

Tehran has repeatedly warned the UN nuclear agency that adopting politically-tainted stances and issuing biased reports on Iran will undermine the constructive process of cooperation.

In comments at a press conference on Monday, Khatibzadeh said Iran has proposed a date for Grossi’s trip, noting that the UN nuclear watchdog will soon visit Tehran.