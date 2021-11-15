0
Monday 15 November 2021 - 08:22

UN Nuclear Chief to Visit Iran

Story Code : 963679
UN Nuclear Chief to Visit Iran
In comments at a press conference on Monday, Khatibzadeh said Iran has proposed a date for Grossi’s trip, noting that the UN nuclear watchdog will soon visit Tehran.
 
The IAEA director general will hold meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami in the upcoming visit, the spokesman added.
 
Grossi has close consultations with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and with the officials at Iran’s Embassy in Vienna, Khatibzadeh said.
 
Hailing the “very good course” of technical interaction between Iran and the IAEA, the spokesman said the relations should be allowed to continue normally.
 
Tehran has repeatedly warned the UN nuclear agency that adopting politically-tainted stances and issuing biased reports on Iran will undermine the constructive process of cooperation.
Comment


Featured Stories
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
15 November 2021
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
15 November 2021
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
14 November 2021
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
14 November 2021
Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart
Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart
13 November 2021
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
13 November 2021
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
13 November 2021
Main Driver of Inflation Is A Murderous Maniac in Riyadh
Main Driver of Inflation Is A Murderous Maniac in Riyadh
13 November 2021
Al-Qaeda Militants Fighting alongside Saudi-Led Coalition Troops against Yemeni Forces: Ringleader
Al-Qaeda Militants Fighting alongside Saudi-Led Coalition Troops against Yemeni Forces: Ringleader
13 November 2021
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
12 November 2021
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
12 November 2021
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
Sayyed Nasrallah: ’Israel’ Lives Existential Threat, Saudis Seek to Fight Hezbollah and Drag Lebanon into Civil War
12 November 2021