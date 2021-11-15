PMU Forces Carry Out Anti-ISIL Operation in Eastern Iraq

Islam Times - Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, forces Sunday night announced they have successfully carried out a military operation against ISIL forces in Diyala Province in eastern Iraq.

The PMU operation was carried out in Hamrin Mountains which was used as a hideout by the ISIL group, a media source affiliated with PMU announced, Al-Mayadeen reported.According to the PMU statement, the anti-ISIL operation was launched based on the information received from the recent activities of ISIL terrorist members.Meanwhile, Iraqi Air Force and Army fighters also supported the PMU operation against ISIL forces.According to the statement, an area of about 150 square kilometers was cleared and 14 ISIL hideouts containing logistical equipment were reconnoitered and a tunnel belonging to the terrorist was destroyed.PMU also announced Saturday night that it had thwarted an ISIL attack on the south of Mosul in Nineveh province.