Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa

Islam Times - Chairman of the Houthi administration's Committee for Prisoner Affairs announced the execution of 10 Yemeni prisoners on the country's west coast by Saudi coalition mercenaries and their affiliation with the al-Qaeda terrorist group.

The execution of 10 prisoners by Saudi coalition mercenaries and the release of pictures of their mutilated bodies is a confirmation of the recent statements of the al-Qaeda leader regarding the terrorist group's partnership with Saudi mercenaries, said Abdul Qader al-Murtaza, chairman of the Houthi administration's Committee for Prisoner Affairs.Al-Murtaza added: "This crime took place just one day after the words of the leader of al-Qaeda in Yemen, who said that al-Qaeda is a partner in the aggression of the Saudi coalition on several fronts in Yemen."Al-Murtaza said that a protest note and a case file had been sent to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, the UN envoy, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.The National Committee of Prisoners of the Yemeni National Salvation Government announced yesterday evening (Sunday) that ten Yemeni army and popular committees prisoners had been shot dead by Saudi coalition mercenaries on the country's west coast.Meanwhile, Yemeni army forces and popular committees advanced on the coast of al-Hudaidah province in western Yemen yesterday, and UAE-affiliated militias withdrew from the area.