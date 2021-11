Islam Times - Local resources said that an explosion took place in the area of "Kote Sangi" in Kabul moments ago on Monday.

Around 10:45 a.m. Monday, a landmine exploded in front of Ariana Park in the west of Kabul in "Kotei Sangi" District.Eyewitnesses say the blast took place in a "Kote Sangi" District in Kabul's fifth security district, killing and injuring more than three people so far.Afghan authorities did not allow reporters to enter the blast site.