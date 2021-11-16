0
Tuesday 16 November 2021 - 02:26

Belarus Ready to Fly Refugees Home, But They Do Not Want To

Story Code : 963800
Belarus Ready to Fly Refugees Home, But They Do Not Want To
Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed that Belarus has been doing its best to prevent refugees from gathering on the state border. Moreover, the president said, Belarus is ready to fly the refugees, who have changed their mind to make it to the European Union, back to their homeland.

“We are ready to put them on planes, including the Belavia ones, and take them back home. These people do not want to go back however. It is understandable: they have nowhere to return. They have nowhere to live there, nothing to feed their children with. Moreover, some people fear for their lives in their home countries. I want you to understand that active work is underway to persuade people to go back home. No one wants to do it,” said the head of state.

The Belarusian president also mentioned the recent proposal of Munich to accept the refugees trapped on the Belarusian-Polish border. Aleksandr Lukashenko noted that 2,000 or 3,000 migrants is not a problem for the European Union.

"If the Poles are not providing a humanitarian corridor, if they are preventing this, then Belavia can take them to Munich. What's the problem? What kind of offer is this: ‘You provide a humanitarian corridor via Poland, and we will take them in.' We can fly them out to Munich if necessary," the head of state said.
Comment


Featured Stories
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
15 November 2021
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
15 November 2021
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
15 November 2021
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
14 November 2021
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
14 November 2021
Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart
Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart
13 November 2021
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
13 November 2021
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
13 November 2021
Main Driver of Inflation Is A Murderous Maniac in Riyadh
Main Driver of Inflation Is A Murderous Maniac in Riyadh
13 November 2021
Al-Qaeda Militants Fighting alongside Saudi-Led Coalition Troops against Yemeni Forces: Ringleader
Al-Qaeda Militants Fighting alongside Saudi-Led Coalition Troops against Yemeni Forces: Ringleader
13 November 2021
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
Syrian Army Troops Block US Convoy in Qamishli
12 November 2021
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
Three Senior Mossad Officials Resign
12 November 2021