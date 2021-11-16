Deputy Commander of Iraqi Anti-Terror Karbala Operation Assassinated in Ambush

Islam Times - The deputy commander of the Iraqi anti-terror Karbala Operation, Haider Hamoud al-Husseinawy, was assassinated on Monday while heading home in Dhi Qar Province from his workplace in al-Nukhib, Anbar Province, according to local media.

Citing security sources, Baghdad Today reported that he was assassinated by "unknown" gunmen.Meanwhile, Shafaq News said that al-Husseinawy "died in mysterious circumstances." There are no more details available at the time.The assassination was the second of its kind in the past few days, Press TV reported.On Thursday, Abdul-Zahra Nassir al-Maleki, a member of the Iraqi intelligence apparatus, was killed by unknown gunmen.The assailants, who were riding a motorcycle, opened fire on al-Maleki’s car and fled to an unknown destination.An Iraqi political alliance on Saturday warned of US plots to assassinate political and military figures in the country and pin the blame on resistance groups, after reports said the drones that recently targeted the Iraqi premier’s house took off from the American embassy in Baghdad.“They know all Iraqi military and political officials; therefore, all of them are in danger,” Muhammad al-Baldawi, a member of the Fatah (Conquest) Alliance in the Iraqi parliament, said in an interview with al-Maloumah news agency, adding it is possible that the US military would target them and then accuse Iraqi groups, including the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) or Hashd al-Sha’abi, of being involved as they did in the botched attempt against the life of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.Kadhimi escaped unhurt from the unclaimed “assassination” attempt on November 7, in which at least two quadcopter drones armed with explosives targeted his home in the Baghdad Green Zone.