European Union Imposes Sanctions on Four Syrian Ministers

Islam Times - The European Union has added four Syrian ministers to its list of sanctions.

In a statement on Monday, the European Union announced the inclusion of 4 ministers of Syria on the sanctions list.In a statement, the federation announced the inclusion of Minister of Internal Trade Amr Salem, Minister of Information Boutros Al-Hallaq, Minister of Labor Mohamed Seif El-Din, in addition to Minister of State Diala Barakat, on the sanctions list.There are currently 287 officials and 70 institutions linked to the Syrian government on the EU sanctions list.Since 2011, in support of terrorists, the European Union and the United States have targeted Syria with various sanctions.The crisis in Syria began in 2011 with a massive offensive by terrorist groups backed by Saudi Arabia, the United States and their allies to shift the regional equation in favor of the Zionist regime.