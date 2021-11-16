0
Tuesday 16 November 2021 - 03:30

UAE Claims It Has Taken Steps to Reduce Tension with Iran

Story Code : 963808
Diplomatic Advisor to UAE President Anwar Gargash has claimed that Abu Dhabi has taken constructive steps to reduce tensions with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking at Abu Dhabi Strategic Summit on Monday, Gargash claimed that UAE has taken measures aimed at building trust and avoiding conflict with Iran.

Iran and United Arab Emirates can build trust with each other and move towards a more stable situation, he said, adding that it would be better for Iran to cooperate with its neighbors.

“Conflict is not a constructive path, but instead, diplomacy and interaction are the best way forward. We are working hard to build bridges with all countries, even those countries that the United Arab Emirates is at loggerhead with them,” he continued.

The UAE is one of the Persian Gulf littoral states that in recent months, it has called for the participation of Arab countries in Iran's negotiations with  P4 + 1 group on the JCPOA.
