Tuesday 16 November 2021 - 03:47

Hacker Group Announces Massive Attack on Israel, Says in Possession of Critical Facilities Maps

Story Code : 963810
The group announced on Monday that it had targeted a number of Israeli firms in its latest attack and acquired a vast trove of critical facilities’ maps, which include information on the location and characteristics of vital systems across the occupied Palestinian territories, Iranian News Agency reported.

The data includes airborne mapping surveys with 5-centimeter (2-inch) accuracy and three-dimensional images of Israeli military sites and important buildings.

Moses Staff stated that the information it had was of immense significance, amid international sanctions that prevent accurate access to aerial images of critical areas inside Israeli-occupied Palestinian lands.

The group later released a video showing photos and maps of the Tel Aviv regime’s vital facilities.

Moses Staff added that the footage is a striking example of accurate images that it has taken over after infiltrating into the servers of Israeli cyber companies.

Unlike the Black Shadow hacker group that has also struck Israeli companies recently, Moses Staff did not make any demands for money or anything else.

On November 3, Moses Staff announced it had carried out a cyberattack on three Israeli engineering companies, less than two weeks after it leaked files it said to have obtained in an attack on the Israeli Ministry of Military Affairs.

The group announced at the time that it had targeted Ehud Leviathan Engineering, David Engineers, and HGM Engineering in the attack.

The data leaked from the three companies included projects, maps, contracts, pictures, letters, and videoconferencing images.
