Village Locals in Syria's Hasakah Force US Convoy to Retreat
Story Code : 963811
Residents of Tal Ahmed village, backed by a unit of Syrian Arab Army, intercepted a convoy of the US occupation forces consisting of armored vehicles and a bulldozer, preventing it from passing through the highway near the village, forcing it to retreat and return from where it came from, Syrian Official State News Agency (SANA) reported.
This is while that Syrian army forces blocked the passage of a US convoy at a checkpoint on al-Hasakah-Raqqa-Aleppo road in early November.