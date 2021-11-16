0
Tuesday 16 November 2021 - 10:04

North Korean Leader's Public Appearance after 35 Days

Story Code : 963878
North Korean Leader
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a new city being built near the border with China and a sacred mountain revered by his family, state media reported on Tuesday, in his first public appearance in more than a month.

The North Korea's leader said during the visit that the project epitomizes his country’s “iron will” to achieve prosperity in the face of international isolation and pressure, Reuters reported.

The North’s official Koran Central News Agency said Tuesday that Kim expressed satisfaction during his visit to Samjiyon city over the progress of construction in an area he called the "sacred place of the sun". Samjiyon is at the foot of Mount Paektu, the heart of North Korea’s foundation myth revolving around the Kim family and is described by official narratives as the spiritual center of the country's revolution.

Building Samjiyon into a “model cultured city” was one of the main focuses of a nationwide construction campaign that North Korea had aimed to complete in time for the 75th anniversary of its ruling party’s founding in October last year. But construction was slowed amid pandemic border closures and international sanctions over Kim’s nuclear weapon and missile programs.

Kim has been struggling to overcome what appears to be his toughest period as leader with the country's self-imposed COVID-19 lockdown creating a further shock for an economy battered by sanctions and decades of mismanagement.

KCNA said the construction at Samjiyon could be finished by the end of this year, which could give Kim a badly needed trophy achievement as he reaches a decade in rule since taking power following the death of his father in December 2011.
Related Stories
North Korean Leader Says US, South Korea Threaten Peace
Islam Times - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stressed that his country’s weapons development is necessary in the face of ‘hostile’ policies from the United States and a military buildup ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen's Strategic Island of Socotra
Iraq
Iraq's Harakat Al-Nujaba Says US Occupation Forces Responsible for Uptick in Daesh Terror Acts
16 November 2021
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
16 November 2021
France Claims UK Labour Laws
France Claims UK Labour Laws 'Encourage Migrants', Slams London for Using Paris As ‘Punching Bag’
16 November 2021
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
15 November 2021
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
15 November 2021
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
15 November 2021
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
15 November 2021
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
14 November 2021
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
14 November 2021
Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart
Hezbollah: Israeli-Arab Joint Drills Stab to Palestine’s Heart
13 November 2021
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
Four Civilians Killed in Latest Saudi-Led Air Raids on Yemen
13 November 2021
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
French Politician Says Migrants Should Be Left to Freeze at Polish Border
13 November 2021