Tuesday 16 November 2021 - 10:08

Raeisi's Special Envoy, Taliban Acting FM Hold Meeting

Heading a political, economic, and security delegation, the Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi met with the Taliban acting Foreign Minister in Kabul.

At the beginning of the meeting, Kazemi Qom said that Iran and Afghanistan enjoy a strong historical relation, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will always stand by the Afghan people.

Referring to the problems that Afghanistan is facing these days, Amir Khan Muttaqi, for his part, expressed hope that these problems would be resolved soon.

Kazemi Qomi arrived in the Afghan capital on Monday for a three-day visit to hold talks with Taliban authorities.

Embassy of Iran in Kabul on its Twitter account on Sunday night announced that Iranian President's special envoy for Afghanistan Hassan Kazemi Qomi is scheduled to travel to Kabul on Monday to discuss with senior Taliban officials on various issues including regional developments, refugees, humanitarian aid, formation of an inclusive government and especially economic issues in the country. 
Comment


