Israeli Occupation Forces Kill Palestinian during Raid in West Bank

Islam Times - Israeli occupation forces have shot dead a 26-year-old Palestinian man in the northern occupied West Bank city of Tubas during a raid early on Tuesday, Palestinian medics said.

The man was identified as Saddam Hussein Bani Odeh, from the village of Tammoun – some 5km (3 miles) south of Tubas city.A bullet fired by Israeli occupation soldiers at the entrance to the village penetrated his shoulder, heart, and left lung, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.Odeh succumbed to his wounds upon arriving at a nearby hospital.Palestinian news agency Maan reported that confrontations broke out in the area between Israeli soldiers and residents of Tubas shortly after occupation troops raided the city overnight as part of a wider crackdown on other areas in the West Bank.At least two men were arrested from their homes during the raid, while eight others were detained from other areas across the West Bank early on Tuesday.Witnesses told local media that Israeli occupation troops who raided Tubas belonged to a “special unit”. The wider raid and arrest campaign also took place in the West Bank cities of Jenin and Nablus, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said in a statement.The arrests come days after Israeli occupation authorities announced they would advance plans for 3,000 more settler units for Zionist settlers in the West Bank, despite international criticism of the illegal construction.They also come amid a steep rise in violence committed by illegal Jewish settlers in the West Bank against Palestinians, including against farmers harvesting olives.