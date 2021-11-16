0
Tuesday 16 November 2021 - 22:46

Choice of Egypt as Host of COP27 Criticized

"Egypt is a glaringly poor choice to host COP27 and rewards the repressive rule of President (Abdel Fattah) al-Sisi despite his government's appalling abuses," said Joe Stork, HRW's Middle East director.

"Countries participating in the COP27 should press Egypt to release the thousands of people jailed solely for exercising their right to free speech and peaceful assembly," Stork added, according to the Middle East Monitor.

He also urged delegates planning to participate in the summit to call on Cairo to halt criminal proceedings against activists before indicating a commitment to next year's summit.

The rights watchdog highlighted the case of Egyptian environmental activist, Ahmed Amasha, who has been detained since July 2020, as an example of al-Sisi's continued targeting of civilian activists.

It noted that Egypt's choice of the remote coastal town of Sharm El-Sheikh to host the summit precludes the possibility of grassroots street demonstrations like those seen in Glasgow.

HRW added that the government tightly controls protests, using the 2013 anti-protest law, which bans any public assembly without Interior Ministry approval.
