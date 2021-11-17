0
Wednesday 17 November 2021 - 10:14

Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE

Story Code : 964028
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
The Joe Biden administration remains “fully committed” to the $23 billion F-35 deal to the gulf state, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Regional Security Mira Resnick told the Associated Press on Tuesday, saying the sale would be a “game changer” for the Emiratis.

“The F-35 is already in this region, whether it’s the ‘Israelis’ flying the F-35, whether it’s [the] American F-35,” said Resnick, who helps oversee international arms transfers.

The official noted that the Biden team is still working with Emirati counterparts to hammer out “clarifications to the various assurances that were made to the previous administration,” though did not elaborate on what that would mean for the sale.

Upon taking office in January, Biden ordered a flurry of “reviews” on a number of Trump-era policies, including the F-35 transfer to the UAE, in part over concerns about its participation in the Saudi Arabian-led aggression on Yemen. The joint bombing campaign has devastated civilian infrastructure across the country and martyred tens of thousands of non-combatants, in what humanitarian bodies have denounced as indiscriminate strikes.
Related Stories
Saudi Banks, Bin Laden Companies Face $4.2 Billion U.S. Lawsuit by 9/11 Insurers
Islam Times - More than two dozen U.S. insurers affiliated with Travelers Cos (TRV.N) have sued two Saudi banks, companies affiliated with Osama ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
17 November 2021
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
17 November 2021
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen's Strategic Island of Socotra
16 November 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Harakat Al-Nujaba Says US Occupation Forces Responsible for Uptick in Daesh Terror Acts
16 November 2021
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
16 November 2021
France Claims UK Labour Laws
France Claims UK Labour Laws 'Encourage Migrants', Slams London for Using Paris As ‘Punching Bag’
16 November 2021
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
15 November 2021
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
15 November 2021
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
15 November 2021
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
15 November 2021
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
14 November 2021
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
14 November 2021