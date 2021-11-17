Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes

Islam Times - The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to launch an immediate investigation into the Tel Aviv regime’s crimes in the occupied Palestinian territories after Israeli forces shot dead a young man in the northern part of the West Bank.

The ministry, in a statement released on Tuesday, condemned the killing of 26-year-old Saddam Hussein Bani Odeh, a resident of Tammun town – located about 5 kilometers (3 miles) south of Tubas city, and held the Israeli regime fully and directly responsible for his death.It also criticized the international community and the United Nations bodies for their “dubious silence and inaction,” saying such an approach alienates the world public opinion towards Israel’s crimes and those of Israeli settlers.The Palestinian foreign ministry then called on the ICC “to break its silence and immediately begin investigations into the crimes of the occupying regime and settlers.”Palestinian Maan news agency reported that Odeh was fatally shot on Tuesday after confrontations broke out between Israeli soldiers and residents of Tubas, shortly after Israeli troops raided the city overnight.Witnesses told local media that Israeli troops who raided Tubas belonged to a “special unit.”At least two men were arrested from their homes during the raid.According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, a bullet fired by an Israeli soldier at the entrance to Tubas penetrated Odeh’s shoulder, heart, and left lung.Raids and arrest campaigns also took place in other West Bank cities, including Jenin and Nablus, early on Tuesday, the Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said in a statement. Eight people were detained from areas across the occupied territories.Earlier this month, Israeli troops shot and killed a 13-year-old Palestinian boy during weekly protests against the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.The Palestinian health ministry said Mohammed Daadas died in hospital on November 5 after being shot in the stomach during confrontations in the village of Beit Dajan, east of Nablus.Six other Palestinians were treated at the scene after inhaling tear gas launched by Israeli troops, the Palestine Red Crescent Society said.Israeli troops have on numerous occasions been caught on camera brutally killing Palestinians, with the videos going viral online and sparking international condemnation.The Tel Aviv regime has been criticized for its extensive use of lethal force against and extrajudicial killing of Palestinians who do not pose an immediate threat to the occupation forces or to the Israeli settlers.