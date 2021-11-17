0
Wednesday 17 November 2021 - 11:03

US Lawmakers Push for Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Story Code : 964041
US Lawmakers Push for Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympic Games
According to a report by The Washington Post Tuesday, citing sources close to the situation, the White House will soon announce that neither President Joe Biden nor any other US government official will attend the Games.

Such a diplomatic boycott would let the United States make a statement about repression of the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang, which Washington has called  genocide, while still allowing American athletes to compete. 

The newspaper said that Biden is likely to approve such a move, which has been the official recommendation of his advisors, later this month. 

Asked Tuesday about a potential boycott, a spokesman for the White House only said that the subject did not come up during Biden's conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping at their virtual summit Monday evening Washington time.

He did not specify whether a boycott is in the works. 

Despite the lack of an official plan, several lawmakers have already publicly praised the idea. 

"I've long advocated for a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Games and I'm hopeful that the Administration will send a strong message to the CCP, without punishing US athletes," Republican Senator Mitt Romney said on Twitter, referring to the Chinese Communist Party, after the publication of the Post article. 

Jim Risch, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement that a diplomatic boycott would be the "correct call" for the United States in Beijing. 

And Democratic Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has since May called for a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games, a move which at the time drew furious reactions from Chinese officials.  

But many among a certain section of the Republican party would like Biden to go even further with a total boycott of the event, in which not only diplomats and government officials refuse to attend but American athletes also stay home.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
17 November 2021
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
17 November 2021
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen's Strategic Island of Socotra
16 November 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Harakat Al-Nujaba Says US Occupation Forces Responsible for Uptick in Daesh Terror Acts
16 November 2021
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
16 November 2021
France Claims UK Labour Laws
France Claims UK Labour Laws 'Encourage Migrants', Slams London for Using Paris As ‘Punching Bag’
16 November 2021
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
15 November 2021
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
15 November 2021
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
15 November 2021
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
15 November 2021
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
14 November 2021
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
14 November 2021