0
Wednesday 17 November 2021 - 21:38

US Asks China to Jointly Steady Oil Prices

Story Code : 964144
US Asks China to Jointly Steady Oil Prices
US President Joe Biden, pressured at home to tap into the US’ own strategic crude supplies, proposed that China do the same during a virtual meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, the South China Morning Post reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
 
The newspaper notes that China is open to the proposal, but has not yet officially confirmed its agreement nor committed to specific actions on the issue.
 
The potential joint move was first pitched during a phone conversation between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken last week. Negotiations on the details of the potential agreement are reportedly underway.
 
The South China Morning Post’s source claims that Washington intends to release oil from its reserves regardless of Beijing’s decision as early as next week.
 
Oil prices sagged on Wednesday, with both global and US benchmarks dropping roughly 1%. Brent crude futures shed 72 cents to $82.71 a barrel at around 02:11 GMT, erasing gains from Tuesday. US West Texas Intermediate [WTI] crude futures fell 76 cents to $80.00, extending Tuesday’s losses.
 
Oil prices have been easing after hitting a seven-year high last month, with the International Energy Agency saying this week that crude supply is finally catching up with growing demand. OPEC also recently said the market is edging toward a surplus as early as next month.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
17 November 2021
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
17 November 2021
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen's Strategic Island of Socotra
16 November 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Harakat Al-Nujaba Says US Occupation Forces Responsible for Uptick in Daesh Terror Acts
16 November 2021
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
16 November 2021
France Claims UK Labour Laws
France Claims UK Labour Laws 'Encourage Migrants', Slams London for Using Paris As ‘Punching Bag’
16 November 2021
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
15 November 2021
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
15 November 2021
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
15 November 2021
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
Saudi Coalition is Partner with al-Qaeda: Sanaa
15 November 2021
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
Daesh Claims Attack on Pakistani Police Barracks
14 November 2021
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
Russia Begins Supplying S-400 Air Defense Systems to India
14 November 2021