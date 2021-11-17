0
Wednesday 17 November 2021 - 21:47

Estonia Plans Snap Military Exercise, Razor Wire along Russian Border

The EU has accused Belarus of flying in thousands of migrants from the Middle East and Africa and pushing them to cross into EU and NATO members Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in retaliation for sanctions already imposed on Minsk. Belarus has denied deliberately fomenting the crisis.
 
The EU neighbors of Belarus, which is a close Russian ally, have warned that the crisis could lead to a military clash, and have declared states of emergency and deployed military forces near their borders.
 
Estonia has a similar geopolitical history to Lithuania and Latvia, although it has no border with Belarus.
 
The snap exercise is scheduled to last until Nov. 25 and was called to test rapid response of the national chain of command, the Estonian government said, Reuters reported.
 
The reserve solders will help install 40 km of razor wire in places along Russian border, where risks of illegal crossings are highest, Estonian police and border guard said in a statement.
 
"What is happening in Poland, Lithuania and Latvia also requires the strengthening of the border infrastructure in Estonia," said chief of Police and Border Guard Elmar Vaher.
