Tel Aviv to Washington: Besieging Hezbollah Must Be Prerequisite for Any International Aid to Lebanon
Story Code : 964148
In this context, the Zionist officials told Greenfield that the Lebanese Army must expel Hezbollah from the border area, prevent it from begetting more weapons, dismantle its precision-guided missiles project.
The Zionist enemy also demanded raising the number of UNIFIL troops in southern Lebanon in order to impose a stricter supervision of Hezbollah ‘activities’.
It is worth noting that Greenfield inspected the border area between occupied Palestine and Lebanon.