0
Thursday 18 November 2021 - 08:50

Doha, Brasilia Sign Military Cooperation Deal

Story Code : 964219
Doha, Brasilia Sign Military Cooperation Deal
The Defense ministers of the two countries signed the military cooperation agreement in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.
 
According to a statement by Qatar's royal court, Defense Minister, Khalid Al-Attiyah and his Brazilian counterpart, Walter Souza Braga Netto signed the deal in the presence of high-ranking officers from both sides.
 
Both sides also "reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest," it added.
 
Netto is accompanying Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on an official visit to Qatar that started on Wednesday.
Related Stories
Doha Witnessing No Benefit in Establishing Ties with Tel Aviv
Islam Times - Spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Doha does not see any benefit in establishing relations with the ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Warns of Lack of Int
Iran Warns of Lack of Int'l Supervision over Israel's Atomic Program
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
18 November 2021
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
18 November 2021
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
17 November 2021
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
17 November 2021
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
17 November 2021
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen's Strategic Island of Socotra
16 November 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Harakat Al-Nujaba Says US Occupation Forces Responsible for Uptick in Daesh Terror Acts
16 November 2021
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
16 November 2021
France Claims UK Labour Laws
France Claims UK Labour Laws 'Encourage Migrants', Slams London for Using Paris As ‘Punching Bag’
16 November 2021
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
MPs Demand End of UK Gov’t Program over Israeli Pegasus Spyware Scandal
15 November 2021
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
Dual US-Israeli Citizens Control American Mainstream Media: Scholar
15 November 2021
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
Hezbollah: Saudi Arabia’s Main Objective Is to Weaken Resistance, Subjugate Lebanon
15 November 2021