Doha, Brasilia Sign Military Cooperation Deal

The Defense ministers of the two countries signed the military cooperation agreement in the Qatari capital, Doha, on Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported.
According to a statement by Qatar's royal court, Defense Minister, Khalid Al-Attiyah and his Brazilian counterpart, Walter Souza Braga Netto signed the deal in the presence of high-ranking officers from both sides.
Both sides also "reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest," it added.
Netto is accompanying Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on an official visit to Qatar that started on Wednesday.