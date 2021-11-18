Doha, Brasilia Sign Military Cooperation Deal

Islam Times - Brazil and Qatar have inked a military cooperation agreement, a report said.

According to a statement by Qatar's royal court, Defense Minister, Khalid Al-Attiyah and his Brazilian counterpart, Walter Souza Braga Netto signed the deal in the presence of high-ranking officers from both sides.

Both sides also "reviewed a number of issues of mutual interest," it added.

Netto is accompanying Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on an official visit to Qatar that started on Wednesday.

