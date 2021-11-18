Palestinian Prisoner Dies of Israeli Medical Negligence

Islam Times - A Palestinian prisoner in Israeli prison passed away on Thursday morning due to medical negligence by occupation authorities.

Palestinian media accused occupation authorities of deliberate medical negligence, with earlier reports indicating that Al-Amour suffered from a heart condition.

“The prisoner Al-Amour from the city of Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip has been detained since 2008 and was sentenced to 19 years in prison,” the Palestinian Prisoners Club said in a statement.

Al-Amour had been “suffering from a congenital heart problem” and died “as a result of the policy and crime of deliberate medical negligence” as well as “delay in following up on his health and the harsh conditions of detention he was subjected to over the years of his detention.”

The prisoner had long been deprived of the right to have family visits, said the rights group, except for a few times his mother was allowed to visit in the early years of his detention.

Al-Amour was transferred to the hospital from the Shikma Prison after a deterioration in his condition on Tuesday.

The prisoner, originally from Gaza, had been sentenced to 19 years in prison in 2008. This was his third time in prison.

Sami Al-Amour who suffered from a chronic illness passed away at Soroka-University Medical Center on Thursday, Israeli Prison Service announced.