Iran Warns of Lack of Int'l Supervision over Israel's Atomic Program

Islam Times - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi warned that Israel is advancing its nuke program without any supervision by the relevant world bodies, including the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

"The Israeli regime continues to be a non-signatory to the NPT (nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty)," he told a UN General Assembly meeting on Wednesday.

"It (the regime) has consistently and vehemently refused to join the NPT and adhere to the IAEA's comprehensive safeguards," Takht Ravanchi added.

The Israeli regime has, thanks to steadfast support on the part of its biggest ally the United States, consistently avoided all sorts of accountability to the world body. This comes despite the regime's being the Middle East's sole possessor of nuclear weapons, including hundreds of atomic warheads.

Tel Aviv has also assassinated as many as seven Iranian nuclear scientists, including Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, whom the regime subjected to targeted killing in 2020, and targeted Iran's nuclear installations on several occasions with terrorist crimes.

"The assassination of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on November 27, 2020, is following the pattern of terrorist acts that began over a decade ago with the assassinations of several Iranian nuclear scientists in 2010, 2011, and 2012," Takht Ravanchi said.

"Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities have been under sabotage attacks and our nuclear scientists have been the target of assassination by the Zionist regime," the envoy noted.

The international community and relevant international organizations, and in particular the United Nations, must unequivocally condemn these heinous acts of terrorism, he concluded.

In relevant remarks earlier this month, Takht Ravanchi called the Israeli atomic weapons as a threat to the region, and stressed the need for the international community to pressure Tel Aviv.

He blasted Israel for refusing to join the Nuclear Non-proliferation treaty (NPT) as well as other arms control agreements, describing Tel Aviv’s approach toward Iran as hypocritical.

Tel Aviv is trying to avert global attention from its own nuclear activities and arsenal, Takht Ravanchi said.

The Iranian envoy highlighted Israel’s defiance of calls to create a nuclear-free region and described the regime’s nuclear arsenal as a threat to the region.

Takht Ravanchi noted that Israel has a long history of aggression and crime against Palestinians, and has violated hundreds of UN resolutions

“Throughout history, Israel has consistently and blatantly violated hundreds of UN resolutions against aggression, occupation and war crimes, and these are not to be forgotten,” Takht Ravanchi said.

“Israel has not adhered to the rules and regulations prohibiting the production, development and stockpiling of weapons of mass destruction, and its arsenals, given the regime's threatening attitude towards world peace and security, play a destabilizing role,” he added. “The world must be fully aware of Israel's illegal actions and threats to regional peace and security.”

Takht Ravanchi enumerated a long list of the Israeli regime's violations of international nuclear regulations and its terrorist activities targeting the Islamic Republic's nuclear work and professionals, and criticized the world body for refusal to deal with the Israeli regime in a "professional and unbiased" manner.