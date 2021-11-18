Moscow: NATO Brainwashing Europe's Population, Blaming Russia for Everything

Islam Times - The North Atlantic Alliance continues its propaganda campaign on the European population, accusing Moscow of interference into other countries’ affairs, but forgets to mention who is really to blame for the growing confrontation on the continent, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing.

According to Zakharova, the NATO secretary general just used "proven and well-tested cliches for agitation in favor of increasing NATO activity in the Northern latitudes.

Apparently, [its purpose is] for dragging Finland and Sweden into the militarization process of the Arctic region, turning it from an area of cooperation into a space for geopolitical competition," Zakharova added.

The diplomat drew attention to who is actually to blame for the increase in confrontation in Europe.

She noted that "this is not Russia, but NATO allies have done everything to create dividing lines on the continent. The facts tell us that. They have destroyed the key elements of ensuring Euro-security".

She also said Warsaw’s attempts to involve NATO in resolving the migrant crisis at the Belarusian-Polish border are provocative and dangerous, as they may lead to escalation.

"As for Poland’s calls on NATO to take part in resolving the crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, they are actually both provocative and extremely dangerous. It might result in an unwanted escalation of the situation," the diplomat added.

She recalled that the NATO-led bombing campaign against Libya had triggered off migrant flows from North Africa to Europe once, and "the scale of that disaster surpasses all contemporary examples".

According to the diplomat, the number of refugees from that region and the Middle East is many times bigger than the number of those at the Polish border.

"The only way out of the situation is negotiations, contacts and dialogue with the countries that are now at the edge of this situation. The Belarusian authorities announced not only their readiness, but even practical steps which they could offer," Zakharova continued.

"Along with this, we see cautious steps taken by Germany and the EU towards such contacts and dialogue. We proceed from the fact that in resolving this issue, the European Union will rely on its rich experience in solving problems on the Southern migration routes," she concluded.

The Russian FM spokeswoman emphasized that the attempts to shift the blame for the migrant crisis on Moscow "are absolutely groundless".

The migrant crisis escalated dramatically on November 8 at the border of Belarus with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, where migrants have been flocking to since the beginning of 2021. Several thousand people have approached the Polish border from Belarusian territory and are not leaving the border area. Some of them tried to storm into Poland by getting over the barbed wire fence. European Union nations have accused Minsk of deliberate escalation and called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced that Western states are to shoulder the blame for the crisis as their actions make people flee from war.

Zakharova also stressed the use of riot gear by the Polish side against migrants on the border with Belarus is inhuman.

"This concerns the life and health of people. They have been staying there for a while and did not arrive because of a good life and on top of that, they are soaked with water in cold weather. And these are women and children. They are also being gassed, threatened with the use of weapons and physical force," the Russian diplomat said.

A campaign is being waged on migrants at the border to exert psychological pressure on them, the spokeswoman stressed.

"This relates to the use of loudspeakers, intimidation, a media campaign that does not provide an opportunity to directly address these people, to defend their positions. It is aimed solely at one thing: to justify the approaches and actions by these authorities that are using the inhuman measures that we see," the Russian diplomat added.

On Ukraine, Zakharova stated the Western countries violate the Minsk Accords by saying they are ready to send their military and to supply weapons to Ukraine.

"Regrettably, we have to say that Kiev’s warmongering receives support from the United States and its NATO allies. They are stepping up efforts to increase their presence in Ukraine and in the Black Sea region in military terms," she said.

"From the European countries one can hear statements they are ready to move extra contingents to Ukraine, although the package of measures to implement the Minsk Accords, in particular, paragraph 10 requires pullout of all military units, equipment and mercenaries from Ukraine under OSCE observation. It turns out that not only Kiev, but the Western countries, too, violate the Minsk Accords," she added.

The United States and its allies held an unscheduled exercise in the Black Sea at the beginning of November.

"It was a provocation staged in pursuit of an obvious aim - to send a message to Kiev its aggressive policy enjoys support. In this way NATO directly involves Kiev, and it does so in every possible way, in its plans for Russia’s containment. Regrettably, the authorities in Kiev are still unaware that their country is being used. The West does not consider their country as a sovereign state. It is being treated as an instrument," she noted.

NATO’s statements about higher combat readiness in the Black Sea region, Zakharova stated, "are being made in order to conceal or excuse one’s own actions and preparations."

Moscow, she recalled, is calling upon the Western partners to refrain from fanning tensions, fraught with serious consequences for regional security and stability.

Zakharova said that the OSCE’s Special Monitoring Mission had registered a considerable increase in ceasefire violations in Ukraine. In October, there were about 6,000 cases, while in the first week of November, more than 8,000, Zakharova added.

"The Ukrainian military systematically bombards civilian infrastructure in Donbass, in the first place, gas, power and water supply facilities. They shell educational establishments, too. In fact, they have never stopped doing that. As a result, civilians, including children, get killed or wounded. There has been a considerable increase in the number of flights by reconnaissance drones. All this indicates the authorities in Kiev are getting ready for an attempt to handle the conflict in the East of Ukraine by force," Zakharova continued.

In defaulting on its obligations under the Minsk Accords, she stressed, the Ukrainian authorities rubberstamp decisions that have not been discussed with Donetsk and Lugansk. For instance, the bill on the "the state policy of the transitional period" in fact ruins the Minsk Accords, which in practice will be tantamount to Ukraine’s pullout from the agreement and the collapse of the whole process of negotiations".

"Unfortunately, the alliance continues its information propaganda on the population of Europe, convincing them that it is our country and its aggressive stance that is the source of instability on the continent. Recently, NATO Secretary General [Jens Stoltenberg] used a meeting of the 73rd session of the Northern Council for this, where he reiterated again the accusations of our country’s interference into the affairs of other countries, which has already become a bad tradition of his, while he did not provide any evidence or facts," she stated, TASS reported.