Thursday 18 November 2021 - 12:06

ISIS Claims Responsibility for Bomb Attacks in Kabul

Story Code : 964259
ISIS Claims Responsibility for Bomb Attacks in Kabul
Two bombs exploded in Kabul on Wednesday. The first blast occurred in a passenger van west of Kabul, killing at least four Afghan civilians and injuring two others.
 
The second bomb exploded hours after the first blast near Jamiat al-Mustafa University in western Afghanistan. According to eyewitnesses, the terrorist blast also caused casualties, although no exact number has been mentioned.
 
Since the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan, the country has witnessed several terrorist attacks and explosions, most of which have been claimed by the ISIS terrorist group.
 
However, the interim Taliban government in Afghanistan has downplayed the threat posed by the ISIS terrorist group and promised to suppress it.
