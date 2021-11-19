0
Friday 19 November 2021 - 06:58

Venezuela Slams EU Renewal of Sanctions Days Before Elections

Story Code : 964350
Venezuela Slams EU Renewal of Sanctions Days Before Elections
"We strongly condemn this new attack on our people and we consider this insolent renewal an act of hostility," Plasencia said on Twitter.

According to Plasencia, the move is aimed at undermining the ruling socialist party in the lead-up to regional and local elections on Nov. 21.

Xinhua News agency quoted Plasencia as saying: "The council's objective appears to be to "torpedo the democratic celebration next Sunday." 

The sanctions target 55 Venezuelan officials, including current Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, military leaders and deputies.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
19 November 2021
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
19 November 2021
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
19 November 2021
Iran Warns of Lack of Int
Iran Warns of Lack of Int'l Supervision over Israel's Atomic Program
18 November 2021
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
18 November 2021
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
18 November 2021
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
17 November 2021
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
17 November 2021
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
17 November 2021
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen's Strategic Island of Socotra
16 November 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Harakat Al-Nujaba Says US Occupation Forces Responsible for Uptick in Daesh Terror Acts
16 November 2021
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
16 November 2021