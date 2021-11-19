Venezuela Slams EU Renewal of Sanctions Days Before Elections

Islam Times - Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Felix Plasencia on Thursday condemned the decision by the Council of the European Union (EU) to renew sanctions against officials of the South American country for another year.

"We strongly condemn this new attack on our people and we consider this insolent renewal an act of hostility," Plasencia said on Twitter.According to Plasencia, the move is aimed at undermining the ruling socialist party in the lead-up to regional and local elections on Nov. 21.Xinhua News agency quoted Plasencia as saying: "The council's objective appears to be to "torpedo the democratic celebration next Sunday."The sanctions target 55 Venezuelan officials, including current Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, military leaders and deputies.