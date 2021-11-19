0
Friday 19 November 2021 - 07:02

US New Sanctions; Continuation of Trump's Failed Policies: Iranian MFA Spox

Story Code : 964352
US New Sanctions; Continuation of Trump
"The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the US' new sanctioning efforts to be the continuation of former US president Donald Trump's defeated maximum pressure policy," Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday. 

The remarks came after the US Treasury Department placed six Iranian persons and one institution on Washington's sanctions list under the pretext of their trying to impact the 2020 US Presidential Elections. 

"These are efforts that are taken out of desperation," he said, condemning the sanctions as an "illegitimate" bid on the part of a country that, itself, tows a longstanding record of interfering in various other nations' internal affairs.

French intervention undermines IAEA legitimacy: Khatibzadeh

Khatibzadeh separately condemned remarks made by his French counterpart Anne-Claire Legendre, through which she had called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to send a "strong message" to Iran and urged that the Islamic Republic return to its nuclear obligations "without delay."

Earlier in the day, the French official's comments concerned Iran's legitimate remedial nuclear steps that the Islamic Republic has been taking in retaliation for counterparty non-commitment to a 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) between the Islamic Republic and others.

Iran initiated the counter-steps in 2019, after observing a year of strategic patience in the face of the US's withdrawal from JCPOA, its re-introduction of the sanctions that the agreement had lifted, and others, including France's refusal to object to the sanctions.

Khatibzadeh referred to the French official's remarks as a means of trying to "influence the IAEA's attitude," saying such meddlesome comments only served to "tarnish the agency's reputation as a technical and specialist UN organization."
Comment


Featured Stories
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
19 November 2021
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
19 November 2021
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
19 November 2021
Iran Warns of Lack of Int
Iran Warns of Lack of Int'l Supervision over Israel's Atomic Program
18 November 2021
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
18 November 2021
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
18 November 2021
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
17 November 2021
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
17 November 2021
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
17 November 2021
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen's Strategic Island of Socotra
16 November 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Harakat Al-Nujaba Says US Occupation Forces Responsible for Uptick in Daesh Terror Acts
16 November 2021
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
16 November 2021