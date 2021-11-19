0
Friday 19 November 2021 - 07:07

Lavrov Slams West’s Attempts to Pass Off Its Rules as Benchmarks as Futile

Story Code : 964354
Lavrov Slams West’s Attempts to Pass Off Its Rules as Benchmarks as Futile
Sergey Lavrov made the comments following a meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Lavrov stressed that Moscow favors the prevalence of international law.

The minister said, "Since the signing of the Helsinki Final Act in 1975, our Western partners have continually talked about urging and demanding Moscow to respect international law. None of our Western colleagues are speaking about this any longer. Everyone says: we call for respect for the rule-based world order."

"In the UN, where everyone is represented, where all views are at the negotiating table, including those that do not coincide with Western ones, it is necessary to negotiate there, it is necessary to seek the same balance of interests there. What the West does is that it gathers in a close circle, takes an issue on the UN agenda, but discusses it and imposes these very rules without any dispute, without any discussion. As you know, controversy served the cause of truth. That’s why attempts to fabricate these rules, disguise them as benchmarks, and impose them on others are absolutely futile," Lavrov added.

The Russian top diplomat stressed that only agreements endorsed by all countries can last.

"For some time, it is still possible to turn a blind eye to this, forcing countries influenced by the West to sign some appeals and declarations, but this will not have any sustainability, since only agreements reached with the participation of all states will be valid for a long time," the minister said.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
19 November 2021
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
19 November 2021
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
19 November 2021
Iran Warns of Lack of Int
Iran Warns of Lack of Int'l Supervision over Israel's Atomic Program
18 November 2021
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
18 November 2021
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
18 November 2021
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
17 November 2021
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
17 November 2021
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
17 November 2021
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen's Strategic Island of Socotra
16 November 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Harakat Al-Nujaba Says US Occupation Forces Responsible for Uptick in Daesh Terror Acts
16 November 2021
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
16 November 2021