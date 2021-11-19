0
Friday 19 November 2021 - 07:50

US Republican Congresswoman Calls Ilhan Omar a Member of Jihad Squad

Story Code : 964363
US Republican Congresswoman Calls Ilhan Omar a Member of Jihad Squad
Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert made the comment during a debate over whether Republican Congressman Paul Gosar should be censured for an anime video he posted online depicting him killing Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden.

Boebert also peddled a conspiracy theory and unfounded accusations over the misappropriation of campaign funds about Omar and her husband during the session."It's pretty cut and dry: does anyone in this chamber find this behavior acceptable? Would you allow that in your home? And if it's not accepted there, why is it accepted here?" Ocasio-Cortez said during the session.

Boebert responded: "The jihad squad member from Minnesota has paid her husband and not her brother- husband the other over a million dollars in campaign funds."

Her comments were criticized online, with several people calling on Boebert to be removed from her position.

"This is racist and disgusting," one person wrote on Twitter.

"Good lord, this parade of miscreants just convinces me Republicans have to be irrelevant," another tweet read. "The 'jihad squad'???"

SE Cupp, a CNN contributor, and host added: "There are simply no words for Boebert. She doesn’t deserve any, and I don’t feel like trying."
Comment


Featured Stories
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
19 November 2021
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
19 November 2021
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
19 November 2021
Iran Warns of Lack of Int
Iran Warns of Lack of Int'l Supervision over Israel's Atomic Program
18 November 2021
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
18 November 2021
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
18 November 2021
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
17 November 2021
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
17 November 2021
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
17 November 2021
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen's Strategic Island of Socotra
16 November 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Harakat Al-Nujaba Says US Occupation Forces Responsible for Uptick in Daesh Terror Acts
16 November 2021
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
16 November 2021