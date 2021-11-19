US Republican Congresswoman Calls Ilhan Omar a Member of Jihad Squad

Islam Times - A US Republican congresswoman received criticism for referring to Ilhan Omar as a jihad Squad member during a House debate about censorship and hate speech.

Colorado Republican Lauren Boebert made the comment during a debate over whether Republican Congressman Paul Gosar should be censured for an anime video he posted online depicting him killing Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden.Boebert also peddled a conspiracy theory and unfounded accusations over the misappropriation of campaign funds about Omar and her husband during the session."It's pretty cut and dry: does anyone in this chamber find this behavior acceptable? Would you allow that in your home? And if it's not accepted there, why is it accepted here?" Ocasio-Cortez said during the session.Boebert responded: "The jihad squad member from Minnesota has paid her husband and not her brother- husband the other over a million dollars in campaign funds."Her comments were criticized online, with several people calling on Boebert to be removed from her position."This is racist and disgusting," one person wrote on Twitter."Good lord, this parade of miscreants just convinces me Republicans have to be irrelevant," another tweet read. "The 'jihad squad'???"SE Cupp, a CNN contributor, and host added: "There are simply no words for Boebert. She doesn’t deserve any, and I don’t feel like trying."