Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands

Islam Times - A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has said that the current Israeli regime of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is playing with fire by committing crimes across the Occupied Lands.

In a interview with the Palestinian media, Nabil Abu Rudeineh said on Thursday that consecutive Israeli regimes have undermined and killed numerous chances of peace in the Occupied Lands over the past decades, but Bennett's regime has gone even further in perpetrating crimes against the Palestinian nation.“The Bennett regime goes further than previous regimes by committing daily murders and war crimes with dire consequences. The regime is playing with fire and trying to impose a fait accompli that will change the status quo,” the spokesman said.He noted that the Palestinian leadership has the sufficient legal means to hold Israeli authorities accountable for their crimes and violations of international law at world forums.“All these actions, including demolishing houses, trying to displace people and killing young people every day, are crimes that will not go unpunished,” he said.Abu Rudeyna also touched upon a Wednesday meeting of President Abbas with the Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations Linda Thomas Greenfield in the West Bank city of Ramallah.He explained that during the meeting, Abbas had warned that Israel’s practices would further undermine the so-called two-state solution.He stressed that the meeting focused on the violations committed by Israeli authorities in the Occupied Territories and attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians from their houses in East al-Quds.The spokesman warned that the current Israeli politics will only serve to exacerbate the already precarious situation, calling on the regime to reconsider its racist policies against the Palestinians.