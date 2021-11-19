US Lawmakers Plan Not to Recognize Putin as Russian President after 2024

Islam Times - Two US lawmakers have introduced measures to end the recognition of Vladimir Putin as Russian president after 2024.

Two members of the US Congress have introduced a resolution to end the United States' recognition of Vladimir Putin as president of Russia if he remains in power after 2024."Congressman Steve Cohen, Co-Chairman of the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, better known as the Helsinki Commission, along with Ranking Member Joe Wilson of South Carolina, today introduced a Congressional Resolution to end recognition of Vladimir Putin as president of Russia after May 7, 2024, if the autocrat remains in power", Cohen's office said in a press release on Thursday, according to Sputnik.The resolution claims irregularities in Russia's elections have kept Putin in power and his continuation in office beyond 2024 would be illegitimate, according to the release.Moscow previously slammed the US authorities for making controversial statements on the Russian vote and stressed it was an attempt to interfere in the election process. The Russian Foreign Ministry also warned Washington that America's efforts to interfere in Russia's elections were "categorically inadmissible."In April, Putin signed a law that gives the Russian head of state the right to seek two more terms in office. In a referendum held last summer, more than 77% of Russians who participated voted in favor of the constitutional amendments, according to Russia's Central Election Commission.