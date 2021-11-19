Russia Warns Turkey over Military Aid to Ukraine

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister urged his Turkish counterpart to take Russia's concerns about military and technical cooperation between Turkey and Ukraine seriously.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavosuglu talked on the phone on Friday to discuss the situation in the region, focusing particularly on Ukraine."A number of regional issues were discussed, focusing on the situation in Ukraine," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement issued after the telephone conversation.The Russian side stressed in the talks that Kyiv's approach to escalating tensions in the southeast of Ukraine with the support of its Western partners had seriously destabilized the region.Earlier, the Turkish company Baikar and the Ukrainian company Ivchenko Progress signed cooperation agreements for the development of drones.Turkey's Anatolia news agency reported that the SAHA EXPO in Istanbul is Turkey's largest industrial gathering, in which Turkish, Ukrainian companies sign agreement to supply Turkish drones with AI-322F engine built by Ukrainian companies.