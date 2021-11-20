0
Saturday 20 November 2021 - 09:54

US Intelligence: China Secretly Building Military Facility in UAE

Story Code : 964544
US Intelligence: China Secretly Building Military Facility in UAE
According to sources familiar with the situation, almost a year ago, satellite footage of the port of Khalifa uncovered strange construction work within a container terminal built and run by the Chinese shipping giant COSCO.

Although the initial information was inconclusive, secret satellite footage taken in spring reportedly prompted US authorities to believe that China was constructing a military base near the port. The Biden administration was reportedly so disturbed that it initiated an intensive diplomatic campaign to persuade the Emiratis that the location served a military function and that work should be halted.
Sources reportedly claimed that the Emirati government, which hosts US military forces appeared to be uninformed of China's intentions.

"The UAE has never had an agreement, plan, talks, or intention to host a Chinese military base or outpost of any kind", an embassy spokesman for the UAE is quoted as telling the outlet.

According to the report, it was the excavation of a large hole to fit a multistorey skyscraper and the erection of girders this spring that was discovered by US intelligence agencies among other clues. To avoid public observation, the building site was reportedly covered at one point.

The sources, however, reportedly declined to speculate about what the alleged military structure could have been used for.
US President Joe Biden purportedly spoke to Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in May and August, conveying serious concerns to the latter about the activity of the Chinese and noting that this could have negative consequences for bilateral relations.

Per the report, the Americans were perplexed by the crown prince's response that he had heard Biden "loud and clear".

During a subsequent visit to Abu Dhabi in late September, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and top Mideast aide Brett McGurk gave a lengthy presentation on US intelligence about the Chinese site, according to a source familiar with the situation. McGurk returned to meet with the crown prince this week and US authorities recently inspected the site, according to the person, who added that officials believe construction has been halted for the time being.
 
Related Stories
US Intelligence Agencies Hacked Cloud Servers Containing Wuhan Lab Virus Samples: Report
Islam Times - US intelligence agencies have gotten their hands on genetic blueprint data from virus samples being studied at the Wuhan Institute ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
19 November 2021
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
19 November 2021
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
19 November 2021
Iran Warns of Lack of Int
Iran Warns of Lack of Int'l Supervision over Israel's Atomic Program
18 November 2021
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
18 November 2021
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
18 November 2021
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
17 November 2021
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
17 November 2021
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
17 November 2021
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen
Report: Saudi Arabia Pulls Brigade Out of Yemen's Strategic Island of Socotra
16 November 2021
Iraq
Iraq's Harakat Al-Nujaba Says US Occupation Forces Responsible for Uptick in Daesh Terror Acts
16 November 2021
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
Israeli Court Publishes Classified Docs Belonging to Secretive IDF Intel Unit by Mistake
16 November 2021