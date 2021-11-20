Yemeni Drones Target Southern Parts of Saudi Arabia

Islam Times - Yemeni drones targeted the cities of Najran, Jizan and Abha in southern Saudi Arabia.

Al Mayadeen news network reported on Saturday morning, quoting Yemeni media, that Yemeni drones had disrupted air navigation at several Saudi airports in the attack.The news comes as Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree tweeted two days ago about the recent attacks in Yemen, as Saudi fighter jets have targeted several cities in some provinces more than 65 times.The aggressor countries have launched a new round of military tensions and hostile actions by air and land in various parts of Yemen, including al-Hudaydah province, said Yemen's Deputy Foreign Minister Hussein Al-Ezzi.Saudi coalition warplanes have targeted the Yemenis capital Sanaa, the provinces of Saada, Al-Hudaidah and Imran dozens of times since Thursday evening.Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and several other countries, invaded Yemen in March 2015. The outbreak of war by Saudi Arabia and its allies in Yemen has so far killed tens of thousands and displaced millions of Yemenis.The Saudi military aggression has also left the impoverished country of Yemen severely short of food and medicine.