Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue

Islam Times - Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said that upholding and maintaining JCPOA is the only effective way to resolve Iran’s nuclear issue.

Speaking in his regular weekly press briefing on Friday, Zhao Lijian Spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry reiterated that upholding and maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is the only effective way to resolve Iran’s nuclear issue.“I have noted relevant reports. China hopes that the IAEA and Iran can properly resolve differences on monitoring and verification through dialogue and consultation on the basis of mutual respect,” he said.“We also call on all relevant parties to play a constructive role in this regard.”China always believes that upholding and implementing the JCPOA is the only effective way to resolve Iranian nuclear issue. All parties should step up diplomatic efforts and take concrete actions to push for a smooth restart of negotiations on resuming compliance with the JCPOA and achieve positive results, Lijian emphasized.“We also hope that relevant parties bear in mind the overall interest, be rational and exercise restraint, and avoid disrupting diplomatic efforts to advance the negotiations.”