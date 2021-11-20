0
Saturday 20 November 2021 - 11:29

OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for 'Extrajudicial Killings'

Story Code : 964565
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for
The OIC said in a statement that Israeli police shot and killed a 16-year-old Palestinian named Omar Abu Asab on November 17 in occupied East Jerusalem after accusing him of a stabbing attempt, Anadolu news agency reported.

Underlining that increased Israeli violence and attacks against Palestinians posed the risk of escalating tensions in the region, the OIC strongly condemned Israel's crimes against Palestinians.

The statement also pointed out that Sami Umour, a Palestinian inmate in an Israeli jail, died as a result of medical negligence and inhumane treatment of Palestinian prisoners.

It said Israel should be held accountable for these crimes, calling on the UN and other relevant international bodies to form committees and investigate the deaths of both individuals.

It also urged the international community to intervene and save Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails who are on hunger strike.
Related Stories
OIC Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden
Islam Times - The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemned the burning of a copy of the Muslim holy book Quran in the Swedish city of Malmo.
Comment


Featured Stories
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel
Al-Quds Operation Natural Reaction to Israel's Crimes: Hezbollah
Egypt Uses French Military Aid to
Egypt Uses French Military Aid to 'Kill Civilians' over Smuggling: Report
22 November 2021
Yemeni Minister Vows ‘More Painful Strikes’ against Saudi Arabia if Aggression, Siege Persist
Yemeni Minister Vows ‘More Painful Strikes’ against Saudi Arabia if Aggression, Siege Persist
22 November 2021
US To “Israel”: Attacks on Iran Counterproductive
US To “Israel”: Attacks on Iran Counterproductive
22 November 2021
Space Force General Admits US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
Space Force General Admits US Lagging Behind Russia, China in Hypersonic Weapons
21 November 2021
US Covid Infections Rising Again, Deaths in 2021 Surpass Last Year
US Covid Infections Rising Again, Deaths in 2021 Surpass Last Year's Toll
21 November 2021
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns of US, Saudi, Israeli Plots to Stoke Sedition in Iraq
Kata’ib Hezbollah Warns of US, Saudi, Israeli Plots to Stoke Sedition in Iraq
21 November 2021
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
20 November 2021
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for 'Extrajudicial Killings'
20 November 2021
Yemeni Drones Target Southern Parts of Saudi Arabia
Yemeni Drones Target Southern Parts of Saudi Arabia
20 November 2021
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
19 November 2021
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
19 November 2021
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
19 November 2021