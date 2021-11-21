0
Sunday 21 November 2021 - 00:24

Al-Quds Endowment Council: Targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque Has Reached a Critical Stage

Story Code : 964641
Al-Quds Endowment Council: Targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque Has Reached a Critical Stage
In a statement, the Council touched on the decision issued by the so-called Knesset Committee on Education, Culture and Sports that makes it binding for the schools affiliated with the “Israeli” Ministry of Education to list the al-Aqsa Mosque in their educational tours for Jewish students.

The statement explained that “the decision aims at increasing the number of the Jewish invasions into the al-Aqsa Mosque and enhancing the idea of the alleged ‘temple’ in the youngsters’ minds”, adding that “the al-Aqsa Mosque measuring 144 dunums with its courtyards, corridors and praying sites above ground and underground, is a purely Islamic mosque owned by Muslims alone, and it does not accept division nor partnership”.

“The allegations by non-Muslims that the al-Aqsa Mosque is part of their heritage is false and aims at disrupting its historical, religious, and legal status that has been there since a long time”, the statement added.

The Council also called on the “Arabic and Islamic nations to deplore these crimes, adopt the issue of the Holy al-Aqsa Mosque, and make it a top priority, for it is a cause of an entire nation, not [one] people’s issue only”.
Related Stories
'West targeting AL Syria mission'
Islam Times - Western countries are trying to discredit the head of the Arab League mission to Syria after he described the situation in the city of Homs as ''reassuring,” a political ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for 'Extrajudicial Killings'
20 November 2021
Yemeni Drones Target Southern Parts of Saudi Arabia
Yemeni Drones Target Southern Parts of Saudi Arabia
20 November 2021
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
19 November 2021
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
19 November 2021
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
19 November 2021
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
19 November 2021
Iran Warns of Lack of Int
Iran Warns of Lack of Int'l Supervision over Israel's Atomic Program
18 November 2021
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
18 November 2021
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
18 November 2021
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
17 November 2021
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
17 November 2021
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
17 November 2021