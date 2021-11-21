Venezuelans to Vote In Regional Elections on Sunday

Islam Times - Venezuelans will head to polls on Sunday to cast their ballot in regional and local elections while the European Union has sent its observers to the Latin American country.

More than 20 million people will vote in 23 governorship and 335 mayorship contests, a report by the Anadolu Agency said on Saturday.Meanwhile, Venezuela's opposition will contest regional elections on Sunday for the first time in nearly four years.Led by former National Assembly head Juan Guaido, the opposition had boycotted presidential elections in 2018 and a parliamentary vote in 2020.According to the polls, the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) is expected to win elections in all 23 federal entities.The European Union will send 34 observers to regional elections in Venezuela, while nearly 300 others from different countries will support the mission on the election day.Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday urged people to participate in Sunday's elections.