Hezbollah: UK Blacklist Decision against Hamas is Unfortunate Continuation of Britain’s Bias toward Zionist Enemy

Islam Times - Hezbollah firmly denounced on Saturday the UK decision to label Hamas Resistance Movement as a terrorist group, describing it as wrong and unfair.

In a statement, Hezbollah considered that the British decisio0n is an unfortunate continuation of UK bias toward the Zionist enemy and its policies based on murder, terror, massacres, and destruction , calling on Britain to undo this unjust move.Hezbollah believes that this decision will not affect the resisting Palestinian people, Hamas resistance movement as well as its noble fighters, and the rest of the resistance factions, according to Hezbollah statement.On the contrary, the UK decision will reinforce the determination of the Palestinian resistance to fight the enemy till achieving liberation and victory.