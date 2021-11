Islam Times - Thousands of Iraqis continued on Saturday protesting against the manipulation of the parliamentary elections’ results, citing a US conspiracy to partition their country.

Meanwhile, the manual counting of ballots taken from 2000 vote centers continued in response to appeals submitted against the election results.The election commission said that the results of the ballot re-counting process will be over this weekend.The parliamentary elections in Iraq was held on October 10, 2021, before the preliminary results started to appear few days later.