0
Sunday 21 November 2021 - 03:13

Iran’s IRGC Seizes Foreign Ship Smuggling Diesel in Persian Gulf

Story Code : 964652
Iran’s IRGC Seizes Foreign Ship Smuggling Diesel in Persian Gulf
A foreign ship carrying smuggled diesel was seized by the Iranian flotilla off the coast of the southern Parsian, Hormozgan Province, on Saturday.

“Through intelligence monitoring and in a well-coordinated operation, the Marines of this navy managed to seize a foreign ship with 11 crew members in our country's waters,” said Colonel Ahmad Hajian, the commander of the Naval Type 412 Zulfaqar in Parsian.

“After the inspection, more than 150 thousand liters of smuggled diesel was seized and the 11 foreign crew members were handed over to judicial offices of Parsian,” he added.

Hajian underscored that his unit will “decisively encounter” any fuel smuggling in the sea for the support of Iran’s economy.

The IRGC's Navy has also foiled several attacks on both Iranian and foreign tankers.

Earlier this month, it released detailed footage of its confrontation on October 25 against an American act of piracy targeting an Iranian fuel shipment.

During the episode, American forces confiscated the tanker that was carrying a cargo of Iranian oil in the strategic Sea of Oman, transferring its consignment of crude to another vessel.

The IRGC then staged a maritime operation against the second vessel, landing its helicopters on its deck and navigating the ship towards Iranian waters.

Earlier, American forces had confiscated a tanker carrying the cargo of Iranian oil in the strategic Sea of Oman and transferred its consignment of crude to the IRGC-captured MV Sothys, a Vietnamese-flagged ship.

Major General Hossein Salami, during his visit to the IRGC’s marine units in the north of Iran on Sunday, reiterated that the Islamic Republic possesses state-of-the-art marine technologies and that the Islamic Republic will not allow any aggression against its territory.

“Today, we have maintained our maritime domination and also expanded our maritime reach,” General Salami said, adding, “At the present time, we possess modern marine technologies.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for 'Extrajudicial Killings'
20 November 2021
Yemeni Drones Target Southern Parts of Saudi Arabia
Yemeni Drones Target Southern Parts of Saudi Arabia
20 November 2021
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
19 November 2021
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
19 November 2021
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
19 November 2021
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
19 November 2021
Iran Warns of Lack of Int
Iran Warns of Lack of Int'l Supervision over Israel's Atomic Program
18 November 2021
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
18 November 2021
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
18 November 2021
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
17 November 2021
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
17 November 2021
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
17 November 2021