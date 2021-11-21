0
Sunday 21 November 2021 - 07:23

Hashd al-Sha’abi Smashes ISIL Positions in Iraq's Al-Tarmia

Story Code : 964678
The series of counter-terrorism operations of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi continues in different parts of Iraq.
 
Recently, Hashd al-Sha’abi launched a new operation against the Takfiris.
 
The forces of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit smashed the positions of ISIL remnants in the Al-Tarmia area of ​​Baghdad.
 
The operation was aimed at preventing the resumption of ISIL movements in this area.
 
Yesterday, Iraqi army forces identified and arrested two ISIL Takfiri terrorists during a large-scale operation in Kirkuk province.
 
Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate into the areas of Diyala province in Iraq but the timely intervention of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces, also known as Hash al-Sha’abi, prevented them from achieving their malicious goal.
Related Stories
Hashd al-Sha’abi Smashes ISIL Positions in Iraq’s Tal Afar
Islam Times - Iraqi Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, smashed the positions of ISIL Takfiri terrorists during an operation in the city of Tal Afar in Nineveh ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
Chinese FM Spox: Upholding JCPOA Only Effective Way to Resolve Nuclear Issue
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for
OIC: Israel Must Be Held Accountable for 'Extrajudicial Killings'
20 November 2021
Yemeni Drones Target Southern Parts of Saudi Arabia
Yemeni Drones Target Southern Parts of Saudi Arabia
20 November 2021
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
US Senators Move to Block $650 Mln Arms Sale to Saudi Arabia
19 November 2021
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
Palestinian Official: Israel Playing with Fire by Committing Crimes in Occupied Lands
19 November 2021
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
Yemen to Saudi Arabia: Await “Serious Consequences” for Your Major Escalation
19 November 2021
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
UK Surrenders to ’Israeli’ Wills: Hamas is Terrorist!
19 November 2021
Iran Warns of Lack of Int
Iran Warns of Lack of Int'l Supervision over Israel's Atomic Program
18 November 2021
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
Report: Israel Backs Libyan Presidential Candidates to Pave Way for Normalization
18 November 2021
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
Russia Expects US to Abandon Plans to Dominate Black Sea
18 November 2021
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
Biden Retreats: To Unfreeze Trump-era Multi-billion-Dollar F-35 Deal with UAE
17 November 2021
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
Palestine Urges ICC to Probe Israeli Crimes
17 November 2021
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
New “Israeli” Aggression on Syria’s Capital
17 November 2021