Hashd al-Sha’abi Smashes ISIL Positions in Iraq's Al-Tarmia

Islam Times - Launching a large-scale operation, the Iraqi Hashd al-Sha’abi forces smashed the positions of the ISIL terrorist remnants in the Al-Tarmia area of ​​Baghdad.

Recently, Hashd al-Sha’abi launched a new operation against the Takfiris.

The forces of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit smashed the positions of ISIL remnants in the Al-Tarmia area of ​​Baghdad.

The operation was aimed at preventing the resumption of ISIL movements in this area.

Yesterday, Iraqi army forces identified and arrested two ISIL Takfiri terrorists during a large-scale operation in Kirkuk province.

Following the security developments in Iraq, a number of ISIL terrorist elements recently tried to infiltrate into the areas of Diyala province in Iraq but the timely intervention of Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU) forces, also known as Hash al-Sha’abi, prevented them from achieving their malicious goal.

The series of counter-terrorism operations of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi continues in different parts of Iraq.