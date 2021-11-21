0
Sunday 21 November 2021 - 08:32

At least 75 Migrants Drowned Off Libyan Coasts

Story Code : 964689
“Over 75 migrants drowned on Wednesday (Nov. 17) after departing from Libya, according to 15 survivors rescued by fishermen and brought to (the coastal Libyan city of) Zwara,” the UN agency said on Twitter, Anadolu Agency reported.

“This latest tragedy brings the number of lives lost in the Central Mediterranean this year to over 1,300,” it added.

Libya has become a vital transit hub for irregular migrants attempting to reach Europe in order to flee poverty and conflict in their native countries.
