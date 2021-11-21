0
Sunday 21 November 2021 - 10:23

IRGC Navy to Get 3 New Warships

Story Code : 964701
In comments at a cultural ceremony in Tehran on Saturday, IRGC Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri said his forces will receive three new military vessels in the current Iranian year, including a warship furnished with defense missiles.

He said the IRGC and the Defense Ministry are developing two advanced warships named after two martyrs, General Mohammad Nazeri and Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, noting that the vessels are 55 meters and 65 meters long, respectively.    

Another military vessel to be provided for the IRGC is being constructed by an Iranian knowledge-based company, the commander added, saying it is furnished with sea-to-air missiles with a range of 300 km, can carry helicopters, and reaches a velocity of 35 knots.

Last week, IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami said his forces have obtained modern naval technologies, adding that the forces have managed to enhance the quality of combat vessels.

“The (military) vessels that constitute the real nature of our tactic have strategic messages in the sea,” he noted, adding that the process of enhancement of the IRGC’s capabilities is unstoppable.
